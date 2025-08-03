Walker did not suffer an aggravation of his ankle injury and was getting a rest day Saturday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Walker didn't participate in practice Friday or Saturday, but coach Mike Macdonald said that he was just getting some extra rest for a lingering foot injury. The Seahawks have been cautious handling the issue throughout the offseason, but Walker didn't land on the PUP or non-football injury list to begin camp, and the start of his season doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.