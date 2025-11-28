Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (glute) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
He played through the same injury last week and handled a season-high 67 percent snap share, continuing a recent trend of Walker taking the lion's share of Seattle's backfield work. Zach Charbonnet took only six carries last week, but he remains a threat for both goal-line carries and passing-down snaps, which often forces Walker to earn his fantasy points the hard way.
