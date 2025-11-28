Walker (glute) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

He played through the same injury last week and handled a season-high 67 percent snap share, continuing a recent trend of Walker taking the lion's share of Seattle's backfield work. Zach Charbonnet took only six carries last week, but he remains a threat for both goal-line carries and passing-down snaps, which often forces Walker to earn his fantasy points the hard way.