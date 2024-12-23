Walker will need imaging to determine the severity of the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings, coach Mike McDonald said after the game, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker exited in what had been his return from a two-game absence due to a calf injury. Even if the imaging reveals good news, Walker will be hard-pressed to recover on a short week for Thursday's game against the Bears. Zach Charbonnet would be in line for a heavy workload if Walker's unable to face Chicago.