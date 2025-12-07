Walker carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards and caught one of three targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons.

While he led the Seahawks' backfield in touches, Walker found little running room and Zach Charbonnet wound up pacing the team with 46 rushing yards. It was Walker's lowest yardage output since Week 1, but he has just one rushing TD over the last 10 games, managing 599 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry over that stretch. He'll try to break out in Week 15 against the Colts.