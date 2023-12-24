Walker (shoulder) rushed 16 times for 54 yards and caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Titans.

Walker was limited to just one practice session this week by a mild shoulder injury, but his status for Sunday's contest wasn't in question based on team reports. The 23-year-old's workload was unaffected by the nagging injury, as he led Seattle's backfield with 17 touches compared to backfield mate Zach Charbonnet's three. Barring unexpected health issues during the practice week, expect Walker to hover around 20 combined touches against Pittsburgh next Sunday.