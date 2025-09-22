Walker took 16 carries for 38 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding one reception for 12 yards in Sunday's 44-13 rout of the Saints.

Walker punched in a pair of short touchdowns early on to help build a 38-6 lead over the Saints at halftime. The 24-year-old has bounced back nicely from a Week 1 dud against San Francisco (10-20-0), generating 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the two starts since. The Seahawks were without the services of RB Zach Charbonnet (foot) on Sunday, and a similar situation could unfold in Week 4 with a short practice week on tap for Thursday Night Football. Walker would still generate flex value if Charbonnet is able to suit up against Arizona, but the former would see a huge boost in fantasy value if his backfield mate remains sidelined.