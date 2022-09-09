With Walker (hernia) having been listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice estimate, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune suggests that all signs point to the running back missing Monday night's season opener against the Broncos.
Saturday's injury report should add clarity to the 2022 second-rounder's Week 1 status, but if Walker is unavailable Monday, Travis Homer and/or DeeJay Dallas would be in line to handle complementary work behind starter Rashaad Penny.
