Walker rushed the ball 16 times for 97 yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over the 49ers. He added four receptions on four targets for 36 yards.

Walker worked in a nearly even split with Zach Charbonnet, but Seattle's run-heavy game plan allowed both to turn in strong performances. Four of Walker's rushing attempts went for double-digit yards, the longest of which was a 19-yard scamper late in the third quarter to convert on third down to keep a game-clinching drive alive. He also had three receptions for the second time in his last three games, while tallying his third-highest yardage total as a pass catcher on the season. While Walker will continue to work in a split with Charbonnet, he has managed over 100 yards from scrimmage in two of the final three games to close the regular season. Finally, this performance pushed Walker over 1,000 rushing yards in the regular season, his first time achieving that threshold since his rookie year.