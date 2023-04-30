Walker will be joined in the backfield by 2023 second-round running back Zach Charbonnet, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

A second-round pick in 2022, Walker started the season injured and didn't take over as the starter until Rashaad Penny went down with a broken leg in Week 5. Walker never looked back once being handed the reins, as he finished the regular season with 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on 228 carries (4.6 YPC) and 27 catches (35 targets) for 165 yards. Notably, he posted 100-plus rushing yards in each of the final three games. Despite the dominant effort, it's not surprising that the Seahawks added to the backfield on Day 2. In fact, adding depth was necessary at some point during the draft. Head coach Pete Carroll's offense requires a heavy run game, and Walker frequented the injury report last year despite missing just two games. Charbonnet is an excellent prospect that should do well when he's on the field. However, head coach Pete Carroll will almost certainly make Walker the clear starter as long as he continues last year's effort.