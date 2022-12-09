Head coach Pete Carroll said that Walker (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, is considered a game-day decision, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker and fellow running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were both labeled as game-day decisions after failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday. The lack of practice activity doesn't bode well for Walker's chances of playing against Carolina, but the Seahawks will presumably wait and see how he feels after an early workout Sunday before making a call on his status ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Dallas in a similar situation, the Seahawks are tentatively left with Travis Homer and Tony Jones as their healthy backs. If the Seahawks were to elevate one of the three running backs on their practice squad before Saturday's deadline for Week 14 roster moves, it would be an indication that at least one of Walker or Dallas isn't expected to play.