Walker took 10 carries for 86 yards while catching one pass for no gain in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay.

Walker led Seattle in both carries and rushing production in Week 5, but it was backfield mate Zach Charbonnet (9-36-1) who cashed in the team's only rushing score in the loss. The touch distribution was far closer this time around compared to last week's seven-carry difference in the latter's return from injury, confirming the timeshare that exists when both runners are at full strength. Both players are worthy of flex spots in Week 6, even in a timeshare, with Walker being the preferred option for his early-down usage.