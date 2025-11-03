Walker took 11 carries for 42 yards while adding two receptions on as many targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 38-14 rout of the Commanders.

QB Sam Darnold and Seattle's passing attack stole the show on Sunday Night Football, accounting for 330 of the team's 418 net yards of offense and four of its five touchdowns against Washington. Walker still led the Seahawks' backfield in carries and production, out-touching Zach Charbonnet by four in the comfortable win. The 24-year-old Walker checks in as Seattle's leading rusher as we cross the midpoint of the regular season, recording 472 yards (4.5 YPC) and three touchdowns across eight games. Walker will be hungry for his fourth score against the Cardinals next Sunday after punching in all three of his touchdowns in Weeks 1 through 3.