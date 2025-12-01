Walker rushed 13 times for 56 yards and caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over Minnesota.

Walker showed no ill effects from the glute injury that limited him during the practice week, finishing as the team's leading rusher and steamrolling DB Isaiah Rodgers on a second-half carry for good measure. Zach Charbonnet (14-52-1) did vulture a touchdown from Seattle's starter, but a significant portion of the backup's work came in garbage time of the shutout victory. Walker continues to be a consistent runner in fantasy, recording at least 50 rushing yards in eight of his 12 starts this season. The 24-year-old has just one rushing touchdown since Week 3, so Walker's mangers are hoping for more work around the goal line against the Falcons next Sunday.