Walker took 17 carries for 66 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Monday's 27-19 win over Houston.

Walked finished as the Seahawks' leading rusher with a team-high 17 carries on Monday Night Football. The veteran starter's fantasy managers will still feel jealous of teammate Zach Charbonnet's 12-49-2 rushing line after the latter cashed in a pair of goal-line carries. Walker is still providing more volume out of Seattle's backfield through seven weeks, generating 430 rushing yards off of a career-best 4.7 YPC with three trips to the end zone himself. Both talented rushers will be worth starting in fantasy when the Seahawks return from the upcoming bye week to face the Commanders on Nov. 2.