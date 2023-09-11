Walker (groin) rushed 12 times for 64 yards and caught four passes (five targets) for three yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Walker dominated the backfield touches over DeeJay Dallas (two carries) and Zach Charbonnet (three carries) while garnering five of the six total targets doled out to running backs. Fantasy managers who drafted the oft-injured back should feel enthralled about the hefty workload after he dealt with a preseason groin injury. Walker could be primed for big numbers as Seattle's lead rusher so long as he stays off the injury report.