Walker (shoulder) rushed 17 times for 78 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Cardinals.

Walker was cleared of the shoulder injury that had plagued him in recent weeks and led Seattle's backfield with 17 carries in Sunday's thrilling comeback win. While the 9-8 Seahawks still narrowly missed the playoffs, the team's lead back turned in another solid fantasy season. Walker gained over 1,000 combined yards from scrimmage while scoring nine touchdowns over 15 games, numbers that somewhat mirror his impressive 228/1,050/9 rookie rushing line last season. The 23-year-old will enter the third year of his rookie deal likely leading Seattle's rising backfield duo of he and Zach Charbonnet in 2024.