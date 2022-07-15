Walker (hamstring) is expected to compete for the Seahawks' No. 2 running back role in 2022, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker missed part of mandatory minicamp with a hamstring injury but should be ready when training camp starts in late July. However, he may be boxed out from the starting role because of Rashaad Penny's dominance down the stretch last season. Walker won the Doak Walker Award -- college football's best running back -- last season after he ran for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns over 12 games with Michigan State, and the Seahawks selected him in the second round (41st overall) of April's draft. While that pedigree projects well for Walker in the long term and for dynasty purposes, he has enough question marks as a pass catcher and pass blocker to cast doubt unto his ability to operate in a third-down role right away. Thus, it wouldn't be surprising if he ran behind Travis Homer or DeeJay Dallas to begin the year until he can refine his skills.