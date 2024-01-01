Walker (shoulder) rushed the ball 10 times for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers. He added three receptions on three targets for 22 yards.

Walker was having a strong performance and was well on his way to 100 total yards from scrimmage. However, he aggravated his shoulder injury on a hard hit early in the third quarter, and despite being deemed probable to return, he never retook the field. That casts doubt on his status for a Week 18 matchup against the Cardinals, though he'll likely do his best to play through the issue in a must-win game for the Seahawks to have a chance at the postseason.