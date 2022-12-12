Walker (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Walker was unable to practice in any capacity last week after suffering what coach Pete Carroll termed a right calf strain that the running back sustained Week 13 at the Rams, which sidelined him Sunday versus the Panthers. While the Seahawks didn't hold a session Monday, Walker would have managed some on-field work if the team had done so, meaning he's made some noticeable progress in his recovery effort. He'll have two more chances this week to mix into drills before Seattle potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Thursday's game against the 49ers. As for DeeJay Dallas (ankle), who also sat out Sunday, he again was listed as a non-participant Monday, while the rest of the members of the backfield (Travis Homer, Tony Jones) avoided any listed limitations.
