Walker (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Walker didn't practice last week due to a lingering ankle injury, but he was able to suit up for Saturday's eventual loss at Kansas City and turn 53 percent of the snaps into 105 yards from scrimmage on 28 touches. With an increase in activity Thursday from Wednesday's DNP, he appears to be getting healthier, while reserve running backs DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and Travis Homer (ankle) were limited and non-participants, respectively. If Walker again is able to handle the No. 1 role out of Seattle's backfield Sunday versus the Jets, Dallas seems like a better bet than Homer to earn the team's complementary reps at running back.
