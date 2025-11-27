Walker was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a glute injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Since the Seahawks' Week 8 bye, Walker has continued to be the 1A in the team's backfield over Zach Charbonnet over the last four contests. Walker has turned 61 touches into 343 yards from scrimmage and one TD during that span, while Charbonnet notched 42 touches for 211 total yards and two TDs. Walker has a health concern to contend with this week, but he'll have two more chances to get back to full before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.