Walker (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

With Walker still not practicing and likely missing a second straight game, Zach Charbonnet should get the chance to follow up on last week's 193-yard, two-TD gem at Arizona. Walker's next shot to play would be a Week 16 home game against the Vikings on Dec. 22, followed by a Thursday game at Chicago four days later (Dec. 26).

