Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Walker "hasn't practiced yet (this week), so we listed him as doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Packers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Such a listing indicates Walker is more likely than not to miss a second consecutive contest, but Macdonald noted that the third-year running back has made some progress in his recovery, indicating he may be able to return Week 16 against the Vikings if he's inactive again this weekend. Zach Charbonnet is slated to headline Seattle's backfield in Walker's place Sunday, which resulted in 29 touches for 193 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs in a Week 14 win at Arizona.