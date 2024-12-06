Walker (ankle/calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

More information should be available after the Seahawks finish Friday's practice and coach Mike Macdonald speaks to the media. Walker was a limited practice participant Wednesday and a non-participant Thursday, with the downgrade leading to concern about his availability for a key NFC West matchup. Fellow Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet took on huge workloads earlier this season when Walker missed a couple games with a groin/abdomen injury.