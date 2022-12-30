Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune suggests Walker and WR Tyler Lockett (questionable, hand) both are likely to play with the Seahawks battling for a wild-card spot, though it is possible neither is at his best. Walker played through the same ankle injury last week and took 28 touches for 105 yards from scrimmage in a loss to the Chiefs, so he figures to give it another go ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.