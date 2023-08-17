Coach Pete Carroll said Walker (groin) participated fully at Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker has been dealing with a minor groin strain since the first day of training camp. After returning to practice this past Saturday, he was spotted working in individual and blocking drills Wednesday, but team drills weren't on the docket for him until Thursday, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. It's unclear if the Seahawks will clear Walker to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, but such a decision may not beome known until shortly before the 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff.