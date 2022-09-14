Walker (hernia) practiced in full Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Walker didn't practice at all before being one of the Seahawks' inactives Monday against the Broncos, the result of his continued recovery from a hernia procedure performed in mid-August. Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that the team expected Walker to be available Week 2, before telling Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that the rookie running back was slated to practice Wednesday. The 2022 second-round pick did just that and more, handling every rep in the first session of the week. Walker thus is on track to serve as a complement to Seattle's No. 1 RB Rashaad Penny on Sunday at San Francisco.
