Walker rushed five times for 19 yards while securing his lone target for 11 yards during the Seahawks' 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday.

Walker served as a starter during Saturday's preseason opener since Rashaad Penny (groin) was kept off the field. Although Walker didn't reach the end zone, he was involved in the Seahawks' offense over the first few drives of the game. The 2022 second-round pick has drawn plenty of praise from coach Pete Carroll over the first few weeks of training camp, particularly for his abilities in the passing game. While Penny is a strong candidate to start if he's healthy once the regular season begins, Walker should also be in the mix for touches, especially if he continues to develop as a receiver and pass blocker.