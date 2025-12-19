Walker rushed 11 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 64 yards in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night.

Walker delivered quite the spark early in the second half, rattling off a season-high 55-yard touchdown run off right guard to erase what had been 13-7 deficit. The performance marked Walker's second 100-yard effort of the season, and he also delivered a season-long 46-yard catch on his way to a season-high receiving yardage total. Walker outpaced backfield mate Zach Charbonnet by two carries and 68 rushing yards Thursday, but the two players are likely to remain in their usual narrow timeshare in a Week 17 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28