Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Misses second straight practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (undisclosed) did not practice Saturday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
There wasn't much information available regarding the reason for Walker's absence, but he's now missed practice for consecutive days. It is worth noting that Walker entered camp with an ankle injury, though it's unclear if this is an aggravation of the same issue.
