Walker rushed 12 times for 47 yards and brought in four of five targets for 32 yards in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Walker actually managed to make some inroads against the league's best run defense, and his work in the passing game complemented his rushing production nicely. The rookie didn't seem to show any ill effects from the ankle injury that had cost him the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, and he'll now have extra time to get healthier before a critical Week 16 road showing versus the Chiefs a week from Saturday.