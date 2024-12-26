The Seahawks placed Walker (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Walker already was ruled out for Thursday's game at Chicago due to an ankle injury that he sustained in the second half of this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but he'll now be out Week 18 and for any playoff matchups that Seattle would have before the NFC Championship Game, assuming the team qualifies and makes it that far. In the meantime, Zach Charbonnet will pace the Seahawks backfield while Kenny McIntosh backs him up.