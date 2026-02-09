Walker rushed 27 times for 135 yards and brought in two of four targets for 26 yards during the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Walker and the rest of the Seahawks' offense started the game off in relative modest fashion, but the star running back kickstarted his night in earnest when he ripped off 30- and 29-yard runs during Seattle's first possession of the second quarter. Walker would subsequently find fairly consistent running room against a typically stingy Patriots front seven, recording another four runs of seven or more yards. Walker also had a 49-yard touchdown run just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter that was nullified by an offensive holding penalty, but he handled his workhorse role, which also saw him record a 20-yard reception, with aplomb. Walker's exploits earned him the Super Bowl MVP and capped off an impressive three-game postseason run, one that saw him also record a 116-yard, three-touchdown effort in the divisional-round win over the 49ers and supplement his production on the ground with 104 receiving yards on nine receptions over the trio of contests.