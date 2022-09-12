Walker (hernia) is listed as inactive Monday against the Broncos.
A 2022 second-round pick, Walker unsurprisingly won't suit up in the Seahawks' season opener due to the hernia procedure that he underwent in mid-August and didn't allow him to practice during Week 1 prep. With Walker on the sideline, the team will ride Rashaad Penny out of the backfield, while Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas are on hand for any RB reps that linger.
