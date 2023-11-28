Walker (oblique) didn't practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After suffering a strained oblique Week 11 at the Rams, Walker was listed as a non-participant in all three Week 12 injury reports before the Seahawks made him inactive for last Thursday's loss to the 49ers. He's opening Week 13 prep in a similar spot, but coach Pete Carroll did note Friday that the team is hopeful Walker is able to play Thursday in Dallas, even if he doesn't get much on-field work this week, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Walker thus will use Tuesday and Wednesday as a means to prove his health for Thursday's game. If Walker is limited or sidelined, though, Zach Charbonnet is set to lead Seattle's backfield, with DeeJay Dallas mixing in as well.