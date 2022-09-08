Walker (hernia) officially didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Earlier Thursday, coach Pete Carroll told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle that Walker took part in Thursday's walkthrough and was slated to get some reps in practice. However, that didn't come to pass. During the portion of the session open to the media Thursday, the rookie second-round pick wasn't wearing a helmet, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, and he eventually went down as a DNP. Walker sat out the Seahawks' last two preseason games after undergoing a hernia procedure, and it appears he requires additional time to recover fully. If he's unable to suit up Monday against the Broncos, Rashaad Penny will lead Seattle's backfield, with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas in reserve.
