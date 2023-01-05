Walker (ankle/illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks have been especially cautious with Walker since he sustained an ankle injury Week 13 at the Rams. He sat out Week 14 against the Panthers, but he's played in each of the last three games despite not logging many, if any, practice reps before those kickoffs. Overall, the rookie second-round pick has racked up 68 touches for 326 yards from scrimmage during that stretch, including back-to-back 100-yard efforts on the ground. Fellow running backs Travis Homer (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also sat out Wednesday's session, so the trio will be watched as the weekend approaches to see how Seattle's backfield may break down Sunday versus the Rams.