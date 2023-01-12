Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Walker wasn't listed on Tuesday's estimated injury report, so his absence one day later likely is maintenance-based due to the ankle issue that he's dealt with since early December. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to rid himself of a designation ahead of Saturday's wild-card game at San Francisco, which will be confirmed, one way or another, on Thursday's report. Since getting hurt Week 13 at the Rams, Walker sat out Week 14 but since then has reeled off 98 touches for 450 yards from scrimmage and no TDs over the last four contests.
