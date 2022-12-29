Walker (ankle) was held out of Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker also didn't practice last week before suiting up Saturday in Kansas City and pacing the Seahawks backfield to the tune of 53 percent of snaps (40 of 76) and 28 touches for 105 yards from scrimmage. The rest of Seattle's running backs (DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer) combined for 36 plays and eight touches, so Walker clearly is the team's top option on the ground if he's available. Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune suggested the Seahawks are limiting Walker's on-field work during the week to ensure he can play on game days, but the rookie's status still will be one to watch closely to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Jets.