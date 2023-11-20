Coach Pete Carroll noted Monday that the Seahawks don't consider Walker (oblique) to be an IR candidate at this time, but acknowledged that the team needs to learn more about the running back's injury before determining how much time he might miss, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Given that Seahawks play Thursday night against the 49ers, Walker's Week 12 status is cloudy following his early departure from Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams. If he's unavailable versus San Francisco, Zach Charbonnet would be in line to lead the team's backfield, with DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh on hand to mix in.