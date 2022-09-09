Walker (abdomen) is listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice estimate, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks didn't practice but still have to put out an injury report. While he hasn't been ruled out, Walker seems unlikely to play in Monday's game after undergoing a hernia procedure in mid-August. Coach Pete Carroll said he thought Walker would get some practice reps Thursday, but the rookie didn't end up participating. The Seahawks will turn to Travis Homer and/or DeeJay Dallas for support behind starter Rashaad Penny if Walker isn't able to play Monday night.
