Walker (shoulder/illness) wasn't taking part in the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Walker was present, though, as he deals with a shoulder injury for a second week in a row and also an illness that was listed on Wednesday's practice report. If he goes down as a non-participant for a second straight day -- as he did last week -- he'll have one more chance to mix into drills this time around before the Seahawks potentially hand him a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Walker was able to play in a Week 16 win at Tennessee on his way to 56 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches and a 58 percent snap share, while No. 2 running back Zach Charbonnet had three touches for minus-4 yards on the other 42 percent of plays.