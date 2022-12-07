Coach Pete Carroll said Walker (ankle) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The same can be said for DeeJay Dallas (ankle), while Travis Homer (knee) and Tony Jones are slated to practice to kick off Week 14 prep. Walker himself is tending to an ankle strain that stems from jamming his right ankle this past Sunday at the Rams, which sidelined him beyond the midpoint of the second quarter. The Seahawks backfield is in flux ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers, but there's a chance some of the team's three practice-squad members (Darwin Thompson, Godwin Igwebuike and/or Wayne Gallman) are elevated and decent parts of the game plan this weekend.
More News
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not ruled out for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Getting ankle checked•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Sustains ankle injury Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Finds end zone twice against Vegas•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Work as pass catcher saves day•