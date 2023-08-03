Walker (groin) is present at Thursday's practice but doesn't have a helmet, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Walker has been out for about a week now, which coach Pete Carroll using the term "week-to-week" to describe his status Monday. Meanwhile, fellow running back Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) is back in action sooner than expected after missing only three practices, giving him a nice opportunity to take more snaps with the starters while Walker remains limited to observing from the sideline.