Walker (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Panthers.
The Seahawks will be without both Walker and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) in their backfield for Week 14. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the team is hopeful that Walker will be available for Thursday's game against the 49ers, but the rookie second-round pick first will need to take part in practice, which he was unable to do Wednesday through Friday due to his recovery from the right ankle strain he sustained last Sunday at the Rams. In Walker's place, some combination of Travis Homer, Tony Jones and Godwin Igwebuike will man running back for Seattle.
