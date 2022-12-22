Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Walker (ankle/back) is in line to play Saturday at Kansas City, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker didn't practice Tuesday through Thursday and is listed as questionable for Week 16 action. The Seahawks even tacked on a back issue to his existing ankle injury Thursday, which Carroll chalked up to "a little bit of a spasm," according to Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. Still, though, the team is expected to have Walker's services Saturday, something that'll be confirmed approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Carroll also said DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is slated to return from a two-game absence this weekend, so Seattle likely will have all of Walker, Travis Homer and Dallas available to the backfield.