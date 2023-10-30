Walker rushed the ball eight times for 66 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns. He added one catch for four yards.

Walker battled a calf injury coming out of a Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals and was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday. While he entered Sunday's game without an injury designation, it's possible the issue nagged him as he was held to a season-low in carries. Though it was a disappointing result, Walker was in a particularly tough matchup and still has at least 60 rushing yards in six of his seven games this season.