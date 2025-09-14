Walker rushed 13 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

Walker was far more effective than Zach Charbonnet, who had just 10 rushing yards on 15 carries. The former put an exclamation point on the win by breaking free for a 19-yard touchdown run with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter. Walker had just 24 scrimmage yards and was outplayed by Charbonnet in Seattle's Week 1 loss to the 49ers, so they will likely continue to operate in a timeshare in Week 3 against the Saints, though the workload distribution could start to tilt in Walker's favor after his strong Week 2 performance.