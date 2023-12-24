Walker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

The second half of Walker's 2023 season has been characterized by injuries, with the current shoulder issue capping the second-year running back to one limited session (Friday) during Week 16 prep. Nevertheless, coach Pete Carroll told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic on Friday that Walker would play Sunday, and Adam Schefter of ESPN mimicked that sentiment via a report late Saturday. Now that Walker's status has been confirmed, there's a good chance he handles a similar workload to last Monday's win against the Eagles, when he parlayed a 56 percent snap share into 22 touches for 112 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD. Meanwhile, reserve RB Zach Charbonnet logged 44 percent of snaps into four carries for 16 yards in that contest.