Walker (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Jets.
Walker has been tending to an ankle injury for most of the last month, sitting out Week 14 against the Panthers but playing both of the last two games. During that span, he tallied 44 touches for 184 yards from scrimmage, so he should be good to handle his typical majority share of the backfield work for the Seahawks.
